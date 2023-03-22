police car lights 1.jpg

BELSANO — A Nanty Glo man driving one car was killed and a 6-year-old passenger in the other car later died of his injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along state Route 271 (Duman Road), north of Belsano in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.

State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Mitchell T. Teeter, 23, was northbound when his Volkswagen Jetta crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Vincent F. Rietscha III, 41, of Ebensburg.

