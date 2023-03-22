BELSANO — A Nanty Glo man driving one car was killed and a 6-year-old passenger in the other car later died of his injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along state Route 271 (Duman Road), north of Belsano in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Mitchell T. Teeter, 23, was northbound when his Volkswagen Jetta crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Vincent F. Rietscha III, 41, of Ebensburg.
The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. and briefly closed Route 271 between U.S. Route 422 and Duman Lake County Park.
State police said Teeter was pronounced dead at the scene, and that Rietscha suffered serious injuries and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Rietscha’s son, Vince Rietscha IV, 6, was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said the boy was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma shortly before midnight Monday night.