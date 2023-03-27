ELDERTON — An Armstrong County magistrate is awaiting pleas from two Indiana County motorists after a March 14 crash at 3:44 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 near Run Around Road in Plumcreek Township.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Friday that citations were given to both James D. Eckman Jr., 55, of Homer City, and Ronald Stephenson, 59, of Creekside, following the crash on an icy stretch of Route 422.
The citations were filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
Troopers said Eckman and a passenger, James J. Edwards, 38, of Elderton, were transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to ACMH Hospital near Kittanning for possible injuries.
State police said Stephenson’s pickup truck became stuck partially in the eastbound lane and the shoulder, without its hazard lights being activated, while Eckman was unable to stop his car before hitting the truck.
Troopers said Eckman was cited for driving too fast for conditions, while Stephenson was cited for failure to have working hazard lights, or four-ways as they also are known.