ELDERTON — An Armstrong County magistrate is awaiting pleas from two Indiana County motorists after a March 14 crash at 3:44 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 near Run Around Road in Plumcreek Township.

State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Friday that citations were given to both James D. Eckman Jr., 55, of Homer City, and Ronald Stephenson, 59, of Creekside, following the crash on an icy stretch of Route 422.

