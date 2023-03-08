PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Authorities have identified the victims of Monday’s head-on crash on Route 210 north of Elderton.
According to reports from state police at Troop D, Kittanning, as well as coroners Brian Myers of Armstrong County and Jerry Overman Jr. of Indiana County, a car driven by Sonza Marasco, 70, of the Shelocta area, pulled into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by Donna A. Crissman, 51, of Dayton.
Marasco was traveling in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse with her daughter, Lacy L. Gohn, 41, of the Elderton area, and was turning from Route 210 into a driveway when the car was struck by a southbound 2010 Lincoln MKX driven by Crissman.
Authorities said neither Gohn nor her mother were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected from their vehicle.
State police said Gohn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overman said Marasco was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of Indiana Regional Medical Center by Dr. David Delnegro.
Crissman was transported from the scene to a Pittsburgh-area hospital by medical helicopter. No further information was available about her condition.
State police said its investigators were assisted at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance, Stat MedEvac and Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing, and many businesses and citizens have aided in moving it forward with video and surveillance footage from the area.
Overman said Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana is handling arrangements for Marasco. The funeral home said it also is handling arrangements for Gohn.