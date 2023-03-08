police car lights 1.jpg

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Authorities have identified the victims of Monday’s head-on crash on Route 210 north of Elderton.

According to reports from state police at Troop D, Kittanning, as well as coroners Brian Myers of Armstrong County and Jerry Overman Jr. of Indiana County, a car driven by Sonza Marasco, 70, of the Shelocta area, pulled into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by Donna A. Crissman, 51, of Dayton.

Tags