Two traffic accidents kept authorities busy Friday afternoon in Armstrong Township.
At 1:23 p.m., Creekside and Elderton volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for a motorcycle accident on Creekside Road.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted that a juvenile operating the motorcycle was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center with injuries not disclosed at press time.
Creekside officials said the juvenile’s parents retrieved the vehicle.
At 3:19 p.m., Elderton Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched again, with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance for a three-vehicle accident with injuries — which Creekside later posted were minor injuries — on U.S. Route 422.
Creekside volunteers were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. for traffic control, as drivers were shifted off Route 422 onto Creekside Road.
Details of the two crashes were not available Friday evening from state police at Troop A, Indiana.
