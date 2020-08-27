A Creekside man was convicted Tuesday of a felony drug trafficking violation following just five minutes of deliberation by a jury in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, the district attorney’s office said.
Andrew Rankin, 32, was found guilty of a felony count of delivery of drugs and drug possession, a misdemeanor.
State police charged that Rankin sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to a police informant for $300 on June 27, 2019, in Ernest.
Greensburg-based drug investigators filed the charges more than four months later in one of two criminal complaints lodged that day against Rankin at Clymer District Court. Troopers also accused Rankin of identical charges stemming from purported drug activity July 31, 2019, in Ernest.
Charges in the second case remain on the docket for adjudication in the county court.
Online court records show Rankin has been held at the Indiana County Jail since his arrest Dec. 5. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
District Attorney Robert Manzi and defense counselor Annmarie Everett tried the case before Judge William Martin.