A 10-by-5 foot Amish shed burned to the ground on a farm along Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County, on Monday morning.
At 8:57 a.m. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Plumville District, Dayton District and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company said there was no damage to any residence, and no injuries were reported.
At 9:06 a.m. Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to standby in the Plumville District fire hall.