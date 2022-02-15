Firefighters from Indiana, Homer City and Clymer extinguished a blaze at the White Township home of Ken Pearce and Angela Seymour after being called at 11:10 p.m. Monday to Brady Mobile Home Park.
Nobody was injured, but firefighters said a pet cat died in the incident.
Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau declined to speculate on the cause, citing heavy damage, but said it appeared to originate near the front door.
Pearce said he and his wife had been living there for two months and were not insured.
The temperature was 13 degrees as crews worked to put out the fire.