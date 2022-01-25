A handful of Indiana-area Pennsylvania American Water customers experienced an interruption in service Sunday night.
Gary C. Lobaugh, PAW senior manager for government and external affairs in Western Pennsylvania, said utility crews repaired a water main that was more than 80 years old Sunday evening, affecting 10 customers in the vicinity of Oakland and School streets, just south of the downtown Indiana business district.
“Service was interrupted at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday and restored around 1 a.m. (Monday) morning,” Lobaugh said.