Indiana Fire Association and other volunteer firefighters had their hands full Sunday night and early Monday, for the most part with flooding details but in IFA’s case with two fire calls.
IFA said the first was at 9:24 p.m. for a home along Plaza Road in White Township that was struck by lightning. On Facebook the Indiana area fire service said, “luckily,” there was no fire or extension.
Then at 10:11 p.m. came this call along Stonegate Road in White Township, where a gas meter caught fire.
“While waiting on the gas company crews responded to a couple pumping details,” the Indiana-White Township volunteer fire department posted on Facebook.
Also in the region late Sunday, in addition to at least a dozen pumping details, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Elderton Volunteer Fire Department to a miscellaneous call at 10:34 along Gobblers Run Road in Armstrong Township, and Armagh & East Wheatfield, Clyde and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters to a structure fire at 10:37 along McClain Hill Road in East Wheatfield Township.