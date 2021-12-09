Elderton fire

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

Fire companies from both sides of the Armstrong- Indiana county line were dispatched around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at K&S Crossroads, along Route 210 near the intersection with Route 422, about a mile north of Elderton. Companies working with Elderton firefighters included Indiana, Plumville District, Creekside and Iselin/West Lebanon. Marion Center, Parks Township and Coal Run/McIntyre were among the volunteer firefighters called out to standby for units at the fire scene.

