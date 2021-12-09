Fire companies from both sides of the Armstrong- Indiana county line were dispatched around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at K&S Crossroads, along Route 210 near the intersection with Route 422, about a mile north of Elderton. Companies working with Elderton firefighters included Indiana, Plumville District, Creekside and Iselin/West Lebanon. Marion Center, Parks Township and Coal Run/McIntyre were among the volunteer firefighters called out to standby for units at the fire scene.
Latest News
- Sheriff's deputy injured during arrest of wanted New Florence-area man
- Crews respond to fire
- Plan for congressional districts puts Indiana in new 12th District
- COVID cases spike even as U.S. hits 200M vaccine milestone
- Indiana Borough opts into national opioid settlement
- Saltsburg holds the line on real estate taxes in 2022
- White Township Recreation adds year-round batting cages
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
Most Popular
Articles
- Student registration open at revived auto school
- Blairsville police investigate suspicious activity
- Steven M. McIntyre
- Former teacher sentenced to prison
- Jillian M. Butler
- Rustic Lodge announces closure in October 2022
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Late Death
- Man found dead in garage
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.