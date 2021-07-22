Two people were treated by Citizens’ Ambulance at the scene of a smoky cooking fire that damaged a one-story house along Sterling Hills Drive in White Township Wednesday afternoon.
Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Lee Thompson said the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes, with fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house.
Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched IFA at 4:55 p.m. and also sent out Creekside, Homer City and Clymer volunteer firefighters as well as a rapid intervention team, while dispatching Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to standby in Creekside.