A cigarette tossed out a window may have triggered a brush fire that covered more than an acre along Saltsburg Road in Conemaugh Township Friday afternoon.
It appeared that “someone tossed something out along the road,” Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Dave Bruzda said. From that location the fire spread out, prompting Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch the Tunnelton volunteers at 1:59 p.m.
“At that time of day, everyone is working daylight shifts,” Bruzda said. So there was need for more manpower, as supplied by dispatches at 2:05 p.m. of Saltsburg and Iselin volunteer firefighters and Lifestat Ambulance, at 2:11 of Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers, and at 2:14 p.m. of Black Lick volunteers. Bruzda said there were no injuries.
Another brush fire was reported to Indiana County’s 911 center at 2:28 p.m. along Penn Drive in Burrell Township, prompting calls for Black Lick, Blairsville and Coral-Graceton volunteers, as well as Indiana County Rapid Intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
According to the county dispatch center, that brush fire endangered a residence.