Bolstered by the offer of a $5,000 reward by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the criminal investigation unit of state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, is continuing an investigation into a homicide that occurred 17 years ago this week.

According to an obituary carried in the Blairsville Dispatch, now a sibling paper of The Indiana Gazette, Steven Andrew Kachonik, 39, of New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, enjoyed hunting, as well as mushroom picking and gardening.

