Bolstered by the offer of a $5,000 reward by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the criminal investigation unit of state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, is continuing an investigation into a homicide that occurred 17 years ago this week.
According to an obituary carried in the Blairsville Dispatch, now a sibling paper of The Indiana Gazette, Steven Andrew Kachonik, 39, of New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, enjoyed hunting, as well as mushroom picking and gardening.
State police said Kachonik was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2005, at 9 p.m., by family members who told state police he had gone hunting, but never returned home.
According to a report issued Tuesday by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Kachonik’s body was found the next day at approximately 7:10 a.m., underneath his portable tree stand.
“It was determined that Steven Kachonik had been shot with a gun,” Crime Stoppers said. The murder happened in a wooded area, about an eighth of a mile west of state Route 981 and half a mile south of Robinson Road in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County.
According to the obituary provided to the Dispatch by Curran Funeral Home in Saltsburg, Kachonik was born on Jan. 21, 1966, and lived in New Alexandria all his life.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, employed by Galway Bay Company in Uniontown.
The obituary said Kachonik’s main priority were his two children, then living in Indiana. His survivors included a companion in New Alexandria, Marcie Naibarger, who was the mother of two other children.
Kachonik was buried in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, just outside Saltsburg in Conemaugh Township.
Anyone having information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (472-8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform. aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.