PUNXSUTAWNEY — A recent incident of institutional vandalism at a church outside Punxsutawney in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, has come to the attention of Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
On its Crimewatch, the Harrisburg-based organization noted the investigation by state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, into incidents that began on March 4 and continued into last weekend.
The most recent incident was reported June 4 along Lipp Road and Jackson Run Road in Gaskill Township.
Churches victimized include Chestnut Grove Independent Church along Lipp Road and Pleasant Grove Church along Jackson Run Road, both of which are within a quarter-mile of each other.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said it is believed the same suspect is responsible for incidents at both churches.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Punxsutawney, (814) 938-0510, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 472-8477 (4PA-TIPS), or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID= 107.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said all callers to its number remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.