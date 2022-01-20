NICKTOWN — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said anyone who can help find the thief or thieves who took 800 feet of copper wire from outside a Cambria County lumber mill could be eligible for a cash reward.
According to state police, someone removed the wire, valued at $16,000 to $20,000, from outside Fred Sherry Lumber in Barr Township, Cambria County, between Nicktown and Colver.
The theft was discovered Jan. 13 at 10:45 a.m.
Troopers said the wire was stored outside next to the lumber mill on a pallet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500 and speak to Trooper Daniel Sweeney.
Or, they can anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/ tipform.aspx?ID=107.