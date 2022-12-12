State-Police.jpg

KITTANNING — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D, Kittanning, along with the State Police Western Regional Auto Theft Task Force are investigating a September burglary at Stiller Motorsports, 13298 Route 422, Kittanning Township, Armstrong County.

As discovered on Monday, Sept. 12, troopers said multiple individuals made forced entry into the business and stole three brand new Can-Am Commander side-by-sides with a combined value of approximately $84,000.

