KITTANNING — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D, Kittanning, along with the State Police Western Regional Auto Theft Task Force are investigating a September burglary at Stiller Motorsports, 13298 Route 422, Kittanning Township, Armstrong County.
As discovered on Monday, Sept. 12, troopers said multiple individuals made forced entry into the business and stole three brand new Can-Am Commander side-by-sides with a combined value of approximately $84,000.
As recounted over this past weekend by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the trio drove all three units through the front door and removed the units from the property.
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call the state police at (724) 543-2011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (472-8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Crime Stoppers said all callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.