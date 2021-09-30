Those traveling from west of Indiana on Saturday may wish to give themselves more time.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 based in White Township said Wednesday there will be brief traffic disruptions Saturday at the Cunningham Culverts on State Route 422 in Armstrong Township.
That is the stretch covering about two-thirds of a mile between the junctures of Route 422 and Trim Tree Road, and of Route 422 and Poulos roads, crossing over Curry Run.
Operations will require fifteen minute stoppages for both lanes of traffic throughout the day. Work will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as crews from Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion replace a bridge over Curry Run near Cunningham Meats.
Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/box culvert replacement project on Route 422, covering an area that extends just under a mile from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection, and also includes a second bridge over Curry Run near North East Locators Auto Sales.
All that in turn is about half a mile west of the fork between the Philadelphia Street ramp toward downtown Indiana and the Route 422 thruway toward the IUP campus, the White Township business district and Ebensburg.
PennDOT urged motorists to drive responsibly in work zones, for their safety and that of the road crews.
The state agency urged motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, to avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.