A Blairsville man was flown to Forbes Hospital Thursday night after a motorcycle crash at the Sheetz along North Walnut Street.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Richard Malarkey, 22, turned left into the parking lot of Sheetz at around 7:30 p.m. and swerved to miss a vehicle that was backing out of a parking spot.
Sacco said Malarkey lost control of the motorcycle which crashed, causing injuries that required his being flown to Forbes Hospital.
During the course of the investigation, Sacco said, it was found that the motorcycle was not registered, and Malarkey’s driver’s license was under suspension for driving under the influence.
Sacco said the crash remains under investigation, and that his officers were assisted at the scene by the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.