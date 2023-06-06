73979720

Empty prison cell

 Darrin Klimek

An Indiana man who has been no stranger to law enforcement or court personnel over the past decade has found himself in new trouble for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Monday that Waylon Jay Strange, 42, who has addresses in Indiana and Blairsville, had charges filed against him May 10 by the Indiana Borough Police Department and Indiana County Drug Task Force.