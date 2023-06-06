An Indiana man who has been no stranger to law enforcement or court personnel over the past decade has found himself in new trouble for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Monday that Waylon Jay Strange, 42, who has addresses in Indiana and Blairsville, had charges filed against him May 10 by the Indiana Borough Police Department and Indiana County Drug Task Force.
The charges followed a controlled purchase of methamphetamine by a confidential informant, allegedly from Strange, in March of this year.
Manzi said the purchase was overseen by IBPD and the county drug task force and “was completed in a safe and professional manner.”
On May 30 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, Strange waived a preliminary hearing on a felony count of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
He had been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond since May 17, but before Steffee last week that bond was reduced to $45,000 so Strange can work in jail.
Manzi said Strange’s public defender, Indiana attorney Mark Edward Wheeler, waived formal arraignment for his client, meaning Strange’s next court appearance will be for a criminal call on Aug. 4.
“Members of our law enforcement community are working diligently everyday to conduct high grade investigations and produce quality cases that result in convictions,” the district attorney said in a news release issued Monday. “The convictions we get are a direct result of the high-quality police work in Indiana County.”
Strange has had other problems with the law recently. He faces a July 17 hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief involving damage to property.
That stemmed from an April 11 incident at a property in White Township.
On April 27, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, Strange arrived at his ex-wife’s home and began knocking on the doors and windows in violation of an active Protection From Abuse order.
At the time troopers said Strange could not be located and a criminal complaint was filed before Steffee.
Eventually he was found and jailed — for two separate PFA violations — and on May 9 he was charged with another PFA violation for attempting to contact his ex-wife 10 times via phone calls from the Indiana County Jail.
On May 19 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, Strange pleaded guilty to a count of contempt for violation of that PFA — he had been charged with five — and was sentenced to six months’ probation, as well as assessed fines and costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.