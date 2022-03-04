SMICKSBURG — Damage may exceed $1 million in a fire that destroyed the municipal building and all of the equipment belonging to West Mahoning Township.
“That’s a rough estimate,” Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company officials messaged to The Indiana Gazette late Thursday. “It may be over that.”
A state police Troop C area fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that broke out late Wednesday at the building along Chestnut Street just outside Smicksburg.
Public officials serving northern Indiana County have rallied to the support of the township.
No injuries were reported, but Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said three plow trucks and a grader were inside that building, all lost in the fire.
“We lost a structure that facilitates efficient operations and serves the public’s needs,” state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said after he and Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith toured the wreckage Thursday afternoon.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, also expressed his support for efforts by Smith and Keith.
“It is difficult to know exactly what can be done until we get a real sense of the needs, short- and long-term,” Pittman said Thursday afternoon. “We are here to help.”
At 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dayton District firefighters was dispatched to the building by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and found the 40-by-100 structure fully involved in flames.
Dayton officials reported on Facebook that its Engine 34 arrived first on scene within 10 minutes of the ICEMA dispatch “to find a fire that was through the entirety of the building.”
ICEMA, the county’s 911 center, dispatched Dayton, Plumville District and Rural Valley fire companies, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance from its garage in Plumville.
At 10:58 p.m., Marion Center volunteers were dispatched.
“Initial reports indicated explosions within the building prior to the fire,” Marion Center officials reported on their Facebook page. “Units were on scene roughly five hours working to extinguish the blaze with no injuries reported.”
Others sent to the scene included Perry Township, Ringgold and Lindsey volunteer firefighters from Jefferson County, Elderton from Armstrong County and Armagh & East Wheatfield from Indiana County.
“Crews on scene worked hard, in less than favorable conditions, for approximately five hours while crews fought a difficult battle against many different fuels and fluids burning throughout the building,” Dayton District firefighters posted on Facebook.
Dayton officials thanked all the companies that came out to help, and said, “We hope West Mahoning Township can rebuild and get back to normal operations as soon as possible.”
Smith was stunned to learn about the fire Thursday morning.
“I will work hard with municipal officials in any way possible,” he said. “While this is a very unfortunate situation for the residents of West Mahoning Township, I am happy there were no injuries resulting from this incident.”
Pittman also “was very saddened to learn of this news.” He said he’s “eager to do anything possible to help make the township and its citizens whole.”
The fire hadn’t gone out when firefighters left, some time before dawn Thursday.
At 9:54 a.m. ICEMA dispatched Dayton District and Plumville District volunteer firefighters back to the Smicksburg area building to handle a rekindling.