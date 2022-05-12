Authorities in Indiana are investigating a death Thursday morning at a location along the 700 block of Philadelphia Street.
Specifics about the death were not immediately released, though police reportedly were first dispatched for reports of an 18-month-old who was unresponsive.
At approximately 9:08 a.m., the Indiana Borough Police Department responded to that location for what originally was reported to be a medical emergency.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon by Chief Justin Schawl, it was reported that, upon arrival, police determined that subsequent action would be in support of a death investigation.
Schawl said the IBPD is being assisted by partners, including state police from Troop A, Indiana, as well as Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
"Our investigative efforts continue to be active in the immediate area," Schawl said. "There is no threat to public safety."
Schawl said he did not anticipate any further release of information at this time.