Multiple cases came before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Friday.
Brian J. Thacker, 44, of Clymer, who was sentenced Monday to nine months to five years in Indiana County Jail for two separate 2021 cases of driving under the influence with a suspended license, also will be on probation for a year after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Before Judge Michael T. Clark, Randy M. Criste-Troutman, 33, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 27 months to seven years there, after pleading guilty to five third-degree felony counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Also before Clark, Timothy T. Stiles, 24, of Clymer, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County (but that was paroled forthwith) and to two years’ probation for a series of misdemeanors, including terroristic threats, driving under the influence, retail theft, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
He also was assessed costs and fines.
Before Judge Gina R. Force, Amsa Sanneh, 23, of Waldorf, Md., pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license.
In November 2021, Sanneh, formerly of Pittsburgh, was cited by state police in West Wheatfield Township for possession of a loaded 9 mm firearm, for which he was not in possession of a concealed carry permit, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah M. Isaacson, 20, of West Milton, Union County, was committed by Bianco to Indiana County Jail for six to 12 months, then paroled forthwith, on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver,and was ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution, and was placed on probation for two years to run consecutively with parole.
Also before Bianco, Emily Curtis, 20, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for an April 2021 incident where she damaged a vehicle along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
She was ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution and was placed on probation for one year.
One year’s probation as well as costs and a fine was the sentence in two separate cases.
In one, Jordan S. Thiel, 31, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of theft before Bianco.
In the other, Shawn D. Wike, 24, of New Florence, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia before Clark.