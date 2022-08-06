Court gavel

Multiple cases came before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Friday.

Brian J. Thacker, 44, of Clymer, who was sentenced Monday to nine months to five years in Indiana County Jail for two separate 2021 cases of driving under the influence with a suspended license, also will be on probation for a year after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.

