Another defendant in a robbery and shooting two years ago in Indiana has been sentenced in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
On Friday, Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Nafis D. Harper, 25, of Bensalem, Bucks County, to three to six years in a state correctional institution.
He also assessed fines and costs from Harper, on a first-degree felony count of robbery.
Harper was one of four defendants in the Feb. 14, 2020, shooting of a man and robbery of four tenants in two homes along Wayne Avenue in Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., while another man suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Previously, Samuel Nyenow Wilson, 22, and Daron Reel Jr., both of Philadelphia, entered guilty pleas to their roles in that incident.
Reel, identified as the shooter by authorities, was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 57 months to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County.
Wilson is scheduled for sentencing on Friday.
The last of the four defendants, Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, is scheduled for plea court on March 2 at 10 a.m. before Bianco.