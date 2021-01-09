The office had a busy day nonetheless, with criminal calls in several cases, after which a number of them were put on the list for those upcoming trials.
Included is the case of Matthew Bartlebaugh, 26, of Glen Campbell, who is charged by state police with the New Year’s Day 2020 fatal shooting of his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, 43, as the elder Bartlebaugh was sleeping in their home.
Also scheduled for upcoming trials are Dylan Dalessio, 20, and his father, Douglas Dalessio, 52, both of Plumville.
The younger Dalessio is charged along with Nicholas Leone, 24, of Creekside, with setting three fires in late 2018 and early 2019 in northern Indiana County. The elder Dalessio is charged with attempting to intimidate Leone, who is on the criminal call list for next month.
In addition, Frank James Williams IV, 20, of Philadelphia, is on the trial list for his alleged role in a June 23, 2020, home invasion along Center Street in White Township, and next month’s call list for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that same day in Indiana.
Spencer Hayes, 19, of Philadelphia, is scheduled for criminal call next month for his alleged role in the drive-by shooting, as well as with Thomas Lindsay, 21, of Indiana, for their alleged roles in the home invasion.
Lindsay also is charged with firing shots at a man along North Third Street in Indiana a few hours after the home invasion.
At the request of their defense counsel, four men had their criminal call moved to April for what apparently was a mistaken intrusion and robbery at one house along Wayne Avenue, and the wounding of a man in a house next door, all on Feb. 14, 2020.
That group includes DaRon Reel Jr., 19; Mamadi Saccoh, 21; and Samuel Wilson, 21, all of Philadelphia; and Nafis Miles-Harper, 24, of Bensalem.
All the suspects are being held in lieu of bond at the Indiana County Jail.