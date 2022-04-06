A Derry man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
The nine-count indictment, returned March 29 and unsealed Monday, named Michael Wilson, 43, as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment, on seven separate occasions from 2019 through May 15, 2021, Wilson attempted to and did use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce various minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.
Further, the indictment alleged, in September and October 2019, Wilson distributed visual depictions, namely, images in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Also, allegedly, on May 15, 2021, Wilson possessed visual depictions, namely, videos and images in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Chung’s office said the law provides for a sentence of no less than 15 years up to life imprisonment and/or a fine of $2.5 million. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Chung said Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
She said Homeland Security Investigations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police and the Derry Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and aims to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.