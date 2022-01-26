State police are looking for a driver involved in a Saturday hit-run incident along the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue in Derry Township.
As reported by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, at 5:50 p.m. an eastbound red pickup truck, possibly with four doors, struck a woman who was standing along the berm of the roadway, about a block off of Route 982 on the outskirts of Latrobe.
State police said the female was thrown through a wooden fence and suffered critical injuries, but the operator of the vehicle drove away, after briefly asking a witness if the pedestrian was OK.
Troopers said the vehicle could have possible damage to its front corner headlight area from the impact.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the state police at (724) 697-5780 and speak to Trooper John Robertson, or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx ?ID=107.