DERRY TOWNSHIP — High winds continued to be a problem in parts of west-central Pennsylvania, following a storm system that brought snow, sleet, freezing rain through Wednesday, and gusts into Thursday morning.
What the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh called “a downslope wind event” kept authorities busy for four hours Wednesday, and then for a time Thursday morning.
What a local official called “our famous ridgers” rolled down Pine Street, which runs parallel to state Route 982 between New Derry and Bradenville in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
“Whenever you have a closed low, it just comes backward,” Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said. “The wind comes from the east and goes toward the west. I was actually going to Peanut in my truck and it pushed me over in the other lane.”
The National Weather Service said that “downslope wind event” involves strong winds moving over the ridgetop of a mountain range, then warming as it descends and accelerates, bringing gusts that could top 40 mph.
“It just comes down off that ridge and it howls,” Piantine said. “It kinds of blows from Derry High School to ... Pizza Barn Road.”
It brought down trees and took off roofs, and in one case forced county officials to move in to rescue 15 cats.
“CART (Westmoreland/Fayette/Allegheny County Animal Response Team) is assisting with finding placement with local agencies for cats from recent Derry storm damage incident, as well as supplies for the few cats owners are keeping,” CART posted on Facebook Thursday evening.
He recalled activity that brought first responders from as far away as Black Lick, Blairsville, New Alexandria and Latrobe to the Peanut area of Derry Township during the day Wednesday.
According to Westmoreland County Public Safety officials, a roof blew off the trailer at one location along Pine Street.
“The whole trailer was just shaking,” Piantine recalled. “We had to call the CART team. They had 15 cats they had to get out of the house.”
A lot happened — and didn’t happen — in quick succession.
“We had another house (where the wind) took the front porch off and smashed the second-story roof,” Piantine said.
There was the report of a possible trailer fire in Dogwood Acres and a tree that fell on a mail truck in that area.
“There are trees laying down everywhere, pine trees,” the Bradenville chief said.
Derry Township supervisors were out with equipment removing felled trees.
Piantine said a resident smelled smoke and saw the lights flicker, but no fire was found.
In the Brenizer area there were downed trees, Piantine said, as well as along Route 30, and a downed wire in the Pandora area.
Additionally. according to Westmoreland County Public Safety, a transformer fire was reported along Industrial Boulevard.
“Part of the agricultural building roof was damaged on the Derry High School campus,” Piantine said.
Skirting was removed from the bottoms of trailers.
“Possibly eight to 10 had skirting destroyed,” the Bradenville chief said. “There was skirting on the road.”
At the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, wind speeds reached as high as 21 mph Thursday afternoon, with gusts at times as high as 26 mph.
Meanwhile, at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, gusts of up to 37 mph were clocked Thursday morning, with winds still gusting as high as 17 mph early Thursday evening.