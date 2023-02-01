CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released details of a traffic accident that happened during severe weather on Jan. 25 at 10:40 a.m.
Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia 125 rig operated by Michael N. Ofori, 39, of Pickerington, Ohio, was eastbound on U.S. Route 422 East in Cherryhill Township when he lost control as he was negotiating a left curve and his rig began to jackknife.
State police said Ofori’s vehicle crossed the westbound lanes of travel and exited the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment and coming to an uncontrolled final rest in a grass yard.
Troopers said Ofori’s rig sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Mike’s Auto.
State police said Ofori would be cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed. He was not injured in the crash.
Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted on scene with traffic control and diesel leakage.