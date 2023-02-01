CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released details of a traffic accident that happened during severe weather on Jan. 25 at 10:40 a.m.

Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia 125 rig operated by Michael N. Ofori, 39, of Pickerington, Ohio, was eastbound on U.S. Route 422 East in Cherryhill Township when he lost control as he was negotiating a left curve and his rig began to jackknife.

