DILLTOWN — Members of the state police Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit are investigating suspicious activity along Dilltown Heights Road in Buffington Township.
State police said Wednesday troopers are investigating after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found Oct. 6 at 8:58 a.m. along Dilltown Heights Road.
A resident cleaning up trash in the area reported having found suspicious materials indicative of the one-pot method of manufacturing methamphetamine.
The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was dispatched to that scene and processed 19 acid generators, three one-pot vessels, two empty containers of Drano and six empty blister packs believed to be from pseudoephedrine packaging.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the contraband, which was discovered in a wooded area approximately 25 to 150 feet off the roadway, was safely processed, inventoried and collected without incident, and that no suspects have been identified.
That wasn’t the only incident reported in recent days along that road in Buffington Township.
On Monday, a car caught fire shortly after noon, prompting Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to send out Brush Valley and Vintondale volunteer firefighters.
At 12:19 p.m., state police from Troop A, Indiana, also was dispatched. A state police report said it was a suspected arson involving a Geo Metro along Dilltown Heights Road near Route 403 South.
Troopers said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.
As for methamphetamine activity, state police said residents should immediately contact 911 if they discover a possible meth dumpsite or hazardous waste believed to be related to the manufacture of meth.
Greenfield said all necessary precautions should be taken to minimize the risk of exposure, contamination or physical injury, including not touching any of the materials and remaining upwind and uphill from suspected hazardous substances.
Greenfield said state police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify troopers or their local law enforcement agency. He said anonymous reports also may be made via a toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line, 1 (877) PA-NODRUGS (1-877-726-6378).