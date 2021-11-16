DILLTOWN -- A 79-year-old Indiana County woman reported missing Monday night has been found and determined to be safe in the vicinity of Ross Park Mall in Allegheny County, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Tuesday.
Initially, troopers said, Nancy C. Smith, 79, was reported missing by her daughter after leaving her home to go shopping in Johnstown.
Troopers then confirmed via video surveillance that Smith was shopping and making a purchase at Boscov’s in the Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, Cambria County, on Monday at approximately 5:01 p.m.
The search shifted to Allegheny County after Smith's daughter said on social media that there was a ping on her mother's car near Monroeville.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana state police Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, a passerby recognized Smith’s vehicle and called 911. With assistance from the Ross Township Police Department, Greenfield said, Smith was located and found to be safe.
The members of Troop A, Indiana, said they would like to express their appreciation to members of the media and public for their immediate assistance with this investigation.