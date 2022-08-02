A Dixonville man awaiting trial on burglary charges was sentenced Monday to a year’s probation for assaulting two teachers at Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force also assessed fines and costs from Christopher A. Dilts, 19, in the case stemming from a Sept. 23, 2021, incident.
Dilts faced two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment and a summary count of disorderly conduct following the 2021 incident involving two teachers.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said surveillance video helped determine that Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at one teacher, then struck the second teacher as he tried to assist in pulling his colleague off Dilts.
On July 7, Dilts entered his guilty plea. Other charges were allowed to proceed to court but not acted upon.
Meanwhile, Dilts is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond awaiting formal arraignment on Aug. 30 before Force and a pre-trial conference before Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. on Sept. 16 on charges stemming from the May 6 burglary of Dixonville Food N Gas, 17659 Route 403 Highway North, Green Township.
State police said Dilts forced entry into the store by smashing a side window with a pair of pliers.
Once inside, Dilts allegedly stole $3,880.31 worth of cigarettes and vaping devices before leaving the pair of pliers behind and fleeing the scene.
A review of video surveillance indicated that Dilts returned to the scene a short time later to retrieve the pliers, remaining in the store for approximately 20 seconds before a burglar alarm activated.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said total damage to the window and a display case was estimated at $1,399.
Indiana County Public Defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler represented Dilts in both cases.