gavel.jpg

A Heilwood resident has been sentenced for a series of crimes dating to 2021 — and faces a new charge of filing a false report.

In Indiana County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Christopher A. Dilts, 20, was committed by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, a term that was paroled forthwith, and placed on probation for three years to run consecutively to parole.

Tags