A Heilwood resident has been sentenced for a series of crimes dating to 2021 — and faces a new charge of filing a false report.
In Indiana County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Christopher A. Dilts, 20, was committed by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, a term that was paroled forthwith, and placed on probation for three years to run consecutively to parole.
He also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution. That sentence was for the May 6, 2022, burglary of Dixonville Food N Gas, 17659 Route 403 North, Green Township.
Concurrently, Bianco sentenced Dilts to two years’ probation and assessed a fine from Dilts for two counts of simple assault and one of resisting arrest from a separate incident on Oct. 17, 2022, in Green Township.
Also Monday, Bianco revoked the probation ordered of Dilts by Judge Gina R. Force after a Sept. 23, 2021, incident at Purchase Line High School, where, according to surveillance video as provided to state police at Troop A, Indiana, Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at one teacher, then struck a second teacher as he tried to assist in pulling his colleague off Dilts.
Bianco committed Dilts to the county jail, then paroled the sentence forthwith, and placed him on probation for three years, in a sentence that would be concurrent with the probation ordered Monday for the later incidents.
Indiana County Public Defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler has represented Dilts in each case since his arrest stemming from the high school incident.
Also, on March 20, state police charged Dilts with filing a false report, in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on March 18 in White Township.
A preliminary hearing on that latest charge is scheduled April 17 at 11:20 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.