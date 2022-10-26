gavel.jpg

The long-delayed trial of former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brady DiStefano in the 2017 death of an IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother Caleb Zweig has been delayed once again, this time until sometime in December.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that DiStefano’s attorney, Thomas M. Dickey, of Altoona, asked last week for a continuance of the trial that most recently was scheduled to start Monday.

