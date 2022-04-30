A Cameroonian national was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release for his role in a scheme to trick American consumers — including a Marion Center woman — into paying fees for pets that were never delivered.
“The Department of Justice will pursue criminals anywhere in the world when they target and exploit American consumers through fraud schemes, including when they take advantage of the circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, regarding the case of Desmond Fodje Bobda, 29, who was extradited from Romania to the United States in April 2021.
In some cases, the COVID-19 crisis was used as an excuse to extract higher fees from victims.
“While many people came together to support each other during the pandemic, this defendant chose to use COVID-19 as a means to defraud the victims in this matter and he will now serve a prison sentence to answer for that crime,” said Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. “Our office remains committed to addressing all types of fraud committed in relation to the pandemic.”
According to court documents, from approximately June 2018 to approximately June 2020, Bobga conspired with others to offer pets for sale on internet websites. He and others communicated by text message and email with potential victims to induce purchases.
Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Bobga and others communicated with a Marion Center woman, also called Victim-3 in a district court affidavit, who was searching the internet in March 2019, looking for a Woo or Tea Cup Chihuahua puppy.
The affidavit said she agreed to purchase the puppy for $600, for which on March 29, 2019, she sent a MoneyGram from Indiana to an individual named John Jefferson with a destination of Maryland.
“After making this payment, Victim-3 was contacted by email,” the affidavit read.
Following each purchase, Bobga and his co-conspirators claimed that a transportation company would deliver the pet and provided a false tracking number for the pet. Bobga and his co-conspirators, posing as the transportation company, then claimed the pet transport was delayed and that the victim needed to pay additional money for delivery of the pet.
In the case of the Marion Center woman, the federal affidavit continued, “This email claimed to be involved in the shipment of the Chihuahua and claimed that an additional $800 payment was necessary for the shipping of her puppy.”
The email supposedly came from United Petsafe Shippers and stated that a crate and vaccine would be needed for the puppy — and it came attached to a “Refundable Crate and Vaccine Guarantee Document” supposedly signed by “William K. Suter” as Clerk of the “Supreme Court of the United States of America.”
“Victim 3 was suspicious of this email and refused to send additional money,” the federal affidavit went on.
Authorities said the woman did not get her initial $600 back, nor was any dog delivered.
“We appreciate our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the FBI, as well as the assistance from Romanian law enforcement in arresting and extraditing this defendant,” Boynton said.