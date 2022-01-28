A Clarksburg man is free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 7 at 8:40 a.m. on charges of simple assault and harassment in a domestic incident along Saltsburg Road in Young Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Drake Strong, 22, was arrested following the incident at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, in which Strong returned to the Saltsburg Road residence and started drinking alcohol.
After that, troopers said, he started to demand things from a 21-year-old girlfriend as she was attempting to put her infant down for bed. State police said he became irate and pushed the woman into a corner of a wall, causing a laceration on top of her head.
Strong was taken to the Troop A, Indiana, barracks where he was fingerprinted, then taken to Indiana County Jail, after which he was arraigned Tuesday morning before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, before whom a preliminary hearing will be held.