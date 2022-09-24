Four sentences were reported Friday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
ooo
A Creekside man agreed to plead guilty to a series of charges stemming from an incident in February in Green Township.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark heard Martin P. Beam III, 28, admit to a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, and a summary count of driving with a license suspended for a DUI-related matter.
Beam initially also had been charged with a third-degree felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a state trooper. Clark fined Beam for all three admissions and sentenced him to nine months to five years in Indiana County Jail.
ooo
A Blairsville man, who was sentenced last month to up to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count stemming from an accident involving injury as well as other counts, was back in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas on Friday for an additional sentence for driving under the influence.
Judge Clark sentenced Joshua M. Haynes, 22, to 48 hours to six months in the county jail on the latest misdemeanor count. Clark also assessed Haynes a fine and costs.
ooo
A Youngstown, Westmoreland County, man serving time on other matters in Indiana County Jail was sentenced to 27 months to five years in a State Correctional Institution for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Seth G. Repko, 40, was arrested on the drug-related matters in July 2021 in Blairsville by state police at Troop A, Greensburg, and in December 2021 in White Township by state police at Troop A, Indiana.
He was sentenced Friday by Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, who also assessed costs and fine in each matter, as well as restitution in the White Township case.
ooo
Also Friday, Force sentenced Tammy F. Ressler, 46, of Vintondale, to a year’s probation for drug possession.
She also assessed Ressler costs and a fine in the case stemming from an arrest by state police at Troop A, Indiana, in February of this year.