A White Township man has been sentenced to 18 months to seven years in a state correctional institution for crimes in three cases, two of them within hours of each other in June 2020 in White Township and Indiana Borough.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Thomas E. Lindsay III was sentenced on felony counts of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.
Lindsay, 21, pleaded guilty to robbery in a June 23, 2020, home invasion-style incident in White Township.
He originally was charged in that case with two counts each of robbery and making terroristic threats and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and the firearms violation in a drive-by shooting some hours later in Indiana Borough.
Lindsay originally was charged in the Indiana case with four felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of carrying a gun without a license.
He had two co-defendants in the June 23, 2020, cases, Spencer Maurice Hayes, 19, and Frank James Williams IV, 20, both of Philadelphia, each of whom also agreed to plea bargains before Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin and were sentenced in May.
Hayes was sentenced to one to 14 years in prison on robbery and a year in prison for conspiracy and resisting arrest, with a concurrent three years probation to follow.
Williams was sentenced to concurrent terms of one to two years in prison and three years probation. He also received a similar term in a separate drug case.
Lindsay also was charged in an August 2019 case out of White Township that initially included charges of statutory sexual assault and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and was sentenced to one to 24 months in a state correctional institution, a term that will be concurrent with the sentences in the two June 2020 cases.