State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released the identity of a Cambria County woman whose apparent medical emergency triggered a Monday morning crash on Route 580 in Green Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Cathy A. Scott, 70, of Ebensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about a quarter-mile west of the juncture of Route 580 and Zenith Road.
Greenfield said the name was released after her next-of-kin was notified.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Monday and prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Commodore, Cherry Tree and Clymer volunteer firefighters, and Citizens’, Veterans and Hastings ambulance services, along with state police.
Scott died and 12 others were injured, some seriously, after the van she was driving exited off the north berm of the roadway and struck two trees.
Passengers told state police that the woman was having difficulty staying in her lane, apparently because of the emergency during which she lost consciousness.
Five adults and seven children were taken to hospitals in White Township, Hastings and Pittsburgh.
State police said only one passenger was wearing a seat belt.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Indiana County Coroner’s office and Scott Stein’s Towing also assisted at the Green Township crash scene.
The crash was one of three fatal incidents on area highways over a three-day period coming out of last weekend.
Punxsutawney troopers said a 75-year-old New Kensington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township.
Kittanning troopers said a 21-year-old North Apollo woman was killed as she tried to flee a traffic stop by state police on Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Cathy A. Scott is survived by her husband Jack, seven children, 19 grandchildren, one great-grandson and numerous other relatives.
Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc. in Nanty Glo is handling arrangements. A funeral service is scheduled this evening at 6 p.m. at The Lighthouse, Morningstar Ministries, 4886 Rt. 240 Hwy., Cherry Tree (Green Township).