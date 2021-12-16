Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Wednesday an 82-year-old motorist from the Homer City area died of blunt force trauma when her car and a tri-axle coal truck collided Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 422 East near the South Sixth Street exit ramp in White Township.
Overman said Delores D. McCloskey, of Buffington Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, in what the coroner termed an accident after her eastbound 2000 Ford Focus sedan collided head-on with a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck, despite what state police described as its driver’s attempts to avoid that crash.
State police said McCloskey and her passenger, Edna M. Mervine, 78, also from the Homer City area, were headed in the wrong direction as they went from the ramp to the highway, winding up in the westbound lane.
Mervine survived the crash and was taken first to Indiana Regional Medical Center then flown to Johnstown’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with what troopers termed serious injuries.
However, troopers said Mervine expected to survive the crash.
Troopers said the driver of the coal truck, Brian B. Birchall, 52, of Northern Cambria, was not injured.
State police and the coroner’s office were assisted at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Fire Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, while Mohney’s Towing and Weaklands Towing were called in to remove the two vehicles from the crash scene.
Overman said Barrett Funeral Home in Northern Cambria was contacted to handle arrangements.