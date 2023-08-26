It appears recent rain has had its impact on the drought situation in much of the commonwealth, including most area counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said its Commonwealth Drought Task Force has lifted the drought watch for 47 counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.
However, the watch remains for 20 counties, including Clarion, Venango and Fayette counties.
Residents in counties on drought watch are asked by DEP to reduce their individual water use by 5 percent to 10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
According to the latest Pennsylvania Drought Condition Monitoring by the United States Geological Service, groundwater is at the warning stage in Clarion County, though in all other area counties all indicators showing green mean no declaration.
One public water supplier is requiring a mandatory water conservation in Montgomery County near Philadelphia, while 17 public water suppliers, most of them in Bucks County, though regionally there is one in Cameron County and one in Fayette County, is requesting voluntary water conservation.
