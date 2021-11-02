A former resident of New Florence and Indiana has been sentenced to one to three years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an Indiana Borough case.
Ruby A. Gil, 30, whose current address was listed by court officials as being the Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg, was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who also assessed her costs, a fine and restitution.
On Oct. 8, before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, Gil pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance in a June 2020 case. Gil also is awaiting further action in the United States District Court in Johnstown.
In August, Gil was among 31 arrested on charges of violating narcotics laws in a sweep that focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.