JOHNSTOWN — A Philadelphia man indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in Indiana County has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for violating federal narcotics and money laundering laws.
Malik Byers, 29, agreed to plead guilty on Feb. 22 before United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson on two counts. Acting United States Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Stephen R. Kaufman announced the sentence Gibson handed down on Wednesday.
According to information Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. presented to the court, between July 5, 2018, and May 5, 2020, Byers conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 28 grams or more of a mixture containing crack cocaine.
Further, Bernard said, Byers conspired to commit money laundering.
The prosecution came about because of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force effort headed by the Johnstown/Laurel Highlands resident agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Also included in that task force were members drawn from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
In June 2020, a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh returned a five-count indictment against Byers and others from Philadelphia and various communities in Indiana and Clearfield counties. The indictment came out of efforts by the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.
“This task force charged 19 individuals in federal court and numerous individuals in state court,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Then-U.S. Attorney Scott Brady hailed “the solid working relationship” federal authorities have built with Manzi.