Court gavel 2

An Indiana woman waived her preliminary hearing on felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Heidi Jo Millar, 40, returned to Indiana County Jail after her appearance Wednesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, unable to meet the $100,000 bond he set in her case regarding the death on Oct. 18, 2022, of Arlene Marie Kupchella, 26, at an address along Oak Street in Indiana.