An Indiana woman waived her preliminary hearing on felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Heidi Jo Millar, 40, returned to Indiana County Jail after her appearance Wednesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, unable to meet the $100,000 bond he set in her case regarding the death on Oct. 18, 2022, of Arlene Marie Kupchella, 26, at an address along Oak Street in Indiana.
Her next scheduled day in court will be a formal arraignment July 25 at 1:15 p.m. in Indiana County Common Pleas Court before Senior Judge Katherine B. Emery from Washington County.
Kupchella had addresses in Nanty Glo, Cambria County, as well as Indiana.
According to the affidavit of probable cause by Indiana Borough Police Department Detective Leroy Anderson Jr., Kupchella was found just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, the reported victim of a drug overdose, by a man identified as Frank Gautro, who told responding officers he had been arguing with her about things she found on his cellphone when “he heard her yell, ‘Babe,’ and heard a thud, as if she fell.”
Gautro told responding officers he found her having apparently overdosed in a bedroom, “administered Narcan, attempted (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, and called 911 for assistance,” Anderson wrote.
The IBPD detective wrote that “Kupchella was not breathing and was not responsive to any verbal or physical stimulus,” when police Sgt. Zachary Stiffler administered more Narcan and began another round of CPR, accompanied by Patrolman Joshua Yokitis.
Stiffler then called Anderson “to conduct an overdose death investigation,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.
“I observed used stamp bags and needles on the floor and on top of the dressers of the bedroom,” as well as other materials including “a used syringe, with some type of substance still inside.”
Anderson wrote that Gautro told him at the Indiana police station that Kupchella woke him up between 12:30 and 1 a.m. “and wanted to see if he wanted to go to Heidi’s residence, where she was going to buy heroin (and) fentanyl.”
Gautro said he could not remember Heidi’s name, but said she had a boyfriend named “Bucket” who was a drug dealer from Cleveland. Anderson wrote that he knew Heidi’s last name was Millar.
Gautro said Kupchella had exchanged messages with Millar on her Facebook Messenger page.
Anderson said he obtained permission from Kupchella’s father to search the cellphone, and found a series of messages dating to Oct. 18.
The IBPD detective wrote that, based on his training and experience as a police officer, he believed “Millar sold controlled substances to Arlene Kupchella that caused her to overdose and die.”
He quoted a pathologist’s report from an email sent by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr., dated Dec. 8, 2022: “This autopsy illustrates an instance of death of a 26-year-old white female due to acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, xylazine and cocaine.”
Millar was represented before Haberl by Greensburg attorney Brian D. Aston.
