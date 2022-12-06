Another in a list of 15 drug defendants charged a year ago by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. has been sentenced.
David T. Hill, 28, of Armagh, was charged with selling methamphetamine. He eventually pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Hill to 10 months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, after which he would be placed on probation for four years running consecutively to parole.
He also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
In a separate case also involving a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, Clark sentenced Jacob I. Hankinson, 38, of Blairsville, to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, after which he would serve three years’ probation running consecutively to parole.
Hankinson also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
Also Monday, Clark sentenced Luke G. Barto, 27, of Center Township, to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled him forthwith, for burglary, and placed him on probation for five years for burglary, stalking and harassment. He also assessed him court costs and a fine.
Clark sentenced Thomas J. Pektas, 38, of White Township, to four years’ probation for retail theft, with the restrictive condition of serving nine consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
And Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Codee P. Allison, 32, of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, to four to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count of access device fraud. Allison was paroled forthwith and ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution.