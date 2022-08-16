Another sentence has been handed down in a case dating to a December drug roundup in Indiana County.
In Indiana County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Steven J. Dukes, 35, of White Township, to five years’ probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Dukes pleaded guilty on April 1 to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He also was assessed costs and a fine, and ordered to pay restitution.
Dukes was one of 15 suspects listed by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. after a series of arrests — and attempted arrests — by the Indiana County Drug Task Force for alleged dealing in illegal substances that included marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
In a dozen of those cases, prosecution has been ongoing in Indiana County. One suspect also faces drug-related counts in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties, while two others, one from Harrisburg and one from Philadelphia, remain at large eight months after the task force roundup.