An Indiana woman who was among those included in a Christmastime drug roundup has been sentenced to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed fines, costs and restitution from Sista Juanita Gamble, 26, in his courtroom Friday.
She was one of 15 suspects listed Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. after a series of arrests — and attempted arrests — by the Indiana County Drug Task Force for alleged dealing in drugs that include marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
Many of the cases are working their way through the county’s Common Pleas Court.
Gamble and Nathan Howard Pritt, 35, of Indiana, each pleaded guilty on April 1 to charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, while Steven James Dukes, 35, of Indiana, pleaded guilty on April 1 to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Pritt and Dukes also were scheduled for sentencing Friday but no record of that sentencing was included in a long list of decisions announced by the court Friday, most of them involving cases of driving under the influence.
As for the rest of that list of 15, Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl still is awaiting two cocaine cases involving out-of-county residents, Imani Deans-Baker, 26, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 37, of Harrisburg, both of whom remain at large six months later.
Haberl also still awaits James Daniel Higgins of Apollo and Saltsburg, who turned 42 Friday, on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, but so does Armstrong County Common Pleas Court where Higgins faces multiple charges.
Higgins also is charged in multiple cases in Westmoreland County. In one of those cases, a status conference is scheduled July 12 before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg on felony counts of receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Higgins is in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Previously sentenced among the 15 were Austin M. Thomas, 25, and Matthew Clark Brumbaugh, 22, both of Indiana.
Also among the 15 are:
• Brandon James Mastarone, of Indiana, who is free on $50,000 bond pending a criminal call July 1 — his 32nd birthday — before Bianco on charges involving crack cocaine.
• David Thomas Hill, 28, of Armagh, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a criminal call before Judge Gina R. Force on July 7 involving methamphetamine.
• Richard Nieves Rivera, 37, and Holly Noel Guthrie, 27, both of Indiana, each of whom face sentencing before Bianco on July 29 on cocaine-related charges.
• Hiram McGill, 48, of Indiana, who is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond, is scheduled for a criminal call Aug. 5 before Bianco on heroin and fentanyl-related counts.
• Lamar Virgil Clemons, 37, of Indiana, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bond also pending an Aug. 5 criminal call June 3 before Bianco on charges involving crack cocaine and fentanyl.