Revocations were reported in multiple cases involving a drug suspect on the Christmastime list of 15 sought by Indiana County authorities.
Lamar Virgil Clemons, 36, of Indiana, already was jailed in an unrelated matter, but is being held in lieu of $50,000 in Indiana County Jail pending a criminal call on April 1 before county President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
On Thursday, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark revoked probation for Clemons in two felony cases from 2015 and a felony case and misdemeanor case from 2019, all involving drug-related activity.
Clark committed Clemons to the county jail for 10 months to two years less a day, after which he would be placed on probation to run consecutively to parole for a year.
Twelve of the 15 suspects on the list sought by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and the county’s Drug Task Force are working their way through the Indiana County court system, facing charges of dealing in such drugs as marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
Still at large nearly three months later are Imani Deans-Baker, 26, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 26, of Harrisburg, each facing charges of selling cocaine.
Meanwhile, James Daniel Higgins, 41, of Saltsburg, remains in Westmoreland County Prison, now without bond.
He had posted $20,000 bond in Armstrong County, where he’s scheduled for trial beginning Monday before President Judge James J. Panchik on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver out of Kiskiminetas Township.
However, bond was not provided in Westmoreland County, where Higgins awaits an April 18 trial before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on drug-related counts as well as receiving stolen property, all charges filed by Vandergrift police.