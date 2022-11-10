A former resident of Indiana and Johnstown who has pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws has been re-sentenced for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Ruby A. Gil, 32, whose most recent address is the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, was committed Wednesday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to Indiana County Jail for a term of 11½ months to two years less a day.

