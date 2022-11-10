A former resident of Indiana and Johnstown who has pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws has been re-sentenced for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Ruby A. Gil, 32, whose most recent address is the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, was committed Wednesday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to Indiana County Jail for a term of 11½ months to two years less a day.
Bianco then paroled her forthwith, and placed her on two years probation to run consecutively to parole.
Gil was indicted with 30 others by a federal grand jury in Johnstown in August 2021.
In March, Gil pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, who scheduled sentencing in that case for Aug. 4.
That sentencing has been postponed a number of times since then, with Gibson last month approving a new sentencing date of Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.