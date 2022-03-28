A New Florence area man already facing time in federal prison for drug possession also has been sentenced to time on the state level for firearms and driving violations.
Nicholas S. Beard, 28, faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco Friday and was assessed fines for a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and a summary count of driving with a suspended license.
Both counts stem from a June 21, 2020, incident investigated by Indiana Borough Police Department, and prompted a plea from Beard before Bianco on Feb. 18.
Bianco also sentenced Beard to one to three years in a state correctional institution for the firearms count.
However, court officials in Indiana said that sentence will run concurrently with the federal sentence handed down last month for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
That was announced two days before his drug possession plea in Indiana, after Beard appeared before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab in the federal district court in Johnstown.
Cindy K. Chung, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Johnstown, said Schwab sentenced Beard to five years in prison followed by four years’ supervised release.
She said Beard pleaded guilty last fall to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
On Oct. 9, 2020, Beard was living in Indiana when he and Ruby Ann Gil, now 31, were arrested by Indiana Borough police, as part of the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
In a news release, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said $30,000 worth of drugs and money were seized from a house along the 500 block of Church Street.
Earlier this week, Chung said Gil pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in Johnstown.
Gil’s current address has been behind bars for some time.
On Nov. 1, 2021, she was transported from the Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg to Indiana County Court House, where county Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced her to one to three years in a state correctional institution, while assessing her costs, a fine and restitution.
Earlier last fall, before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, Gil pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance in a June 2020 case.
Gil admitted that, on or about Oct. 9, 2020, she possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing meth and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
Further, from on or about April 19, 2019, to on or about July 2021, Gil admitted that she conspired to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine, 5 grams or more of meth, and a quantity of a mixture containing fentanyl.
Gibson scheduled sentencing in those cases for Aug. 4.