JOHNSTOWN — A week after she was re-sentenced in Indiana County Common Pleas Court for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a former resident of Indiana and Johnstown has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to nine years in prison followed by four months of supervised release on her convictions for possession with the intent, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Pittsburgh United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Ruby A. Gil, 32, whose most recent address was the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
According to information presented to the court by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. and Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, on or about Oct. 9, 2020, Gil possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of substances containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine and of heroin and fentanyl.
Further, they told Gibson, from on or about April 19, 2019, to on or about July 2021, Gil conspired to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Last week, Gil was committed by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to Indiana County Jail for a term of 11½ months to two years less a day.
Bianco then paroled her forthwith, and placed her on two years’ probation to run consecutively to parole.
Gil was indicted with 30 others by a federal grand jury in Johnstown in August 2021.
In March, Gil pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses before Gibson, who scheduled sentencing in that case for Aug. 4. That sentencing was postponed a number of times since then, until Thursday morning.
Chung said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation leading to prosecution of Gil. Other agencies involved in the investigation included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, district attorneys’ offices in Cambria and Indiana counties, Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana County Drug Task Force, and other local law enforcement agencies in the two counties.