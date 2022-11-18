Court gavel 2

JOHNSTOWN — A week after she was re-sentenced in Indiana County Common Pleas Court for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a former resident of Indiana and Johnstown has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to nine years in prison followed by four months of supervised release on her convictions for possession with the intent, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Pittsburgh United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Ruby A. Gil, 32, whose most recent address was the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

